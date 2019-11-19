2nd Circ. Revives Ex-Bank Employee's Race, Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit revived a fired MUFG Union Bank worker’s race and gender bias lawsuit Monday, saying she pointed to enough instances in which she was allegedly treated worse than her white, male colleagues to keep her case alive. A three-judge panel reversed a lower court decision dismissing a suit from Devayani Khanna, who claimed she was discriminated against because she is a woman of Indian descent. The panel, which vacated the decision and kicked the case back to the lower court, said the district court dropped the ball by overlooking her allegations that white men at the bank were treated...

