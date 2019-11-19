No Punitive Damages For GM For Faulty Switches: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:31 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that General Motors LLC is not liable for punitive damages stemming from its pre-bankruptcy predecessor's conduct, ending claims by customers who say they were harmed by faulty ignition switches in incidents that occurred after GM's reorganization. A three-judge panel found that the sale agreement in which GM purchased its predecessor's assets does not contractually assume liability for punitive damages, rejecting the customers' claims that they are included by implication and affirming a May 2018 ruling that dismissed the punitive damages claims. The appeal stems from two suits against GM over faulty ignition switches, which were...

