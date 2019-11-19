FCC Proposes Plan For 3-Digit Suicide Hotline

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- People facing mental health crises could soon be able to dial a three-digit suicide prevention hotline to receive immediate care, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced Tuesday. The FCC is expected to take the first step toward shortening the current 10-digit suicide prevention hotline to 988 at its upcoming Dec. 12 meeting, Pai said Tuesday during a Washington, D.C., press conference. The change would give the number an easy-to-remember format akin to 911. “Awareness of this resource — including how memorable the number is — should make a real difference when those in dire straits want to reach for a...

