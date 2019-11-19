Mass. Logistics Co. To Pay Market Price For Lobster Theft

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts logistics company will have to pay full market price after being found responsible for allowing the theft of nearly $300,000 worth of lobster, a Boston federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani settled the damages dispute between the logistics company and a California seafood supplier by determining the amount should be calculated by the total value of the lost lobster. The case turned on the Carmack Amendment, a federal law that governs liability of carriers involved in the interstate transportation of goods. Seneca Logistics Group LLC argued it should only have to make the seafood company, Richwell Group...

