Travel Ban Waiver Process Can Be Challenged, Court Hears

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- Three Syrian-American couples have urged a California federal court not to toss their suit challenging how travel ban waivers are processed, arguing the court has the authority to review the U.S. Department of State’s implementation of the policy. While the federal court cannot review the State Department’s denial of the couples’ visa applications, it can determine whether the department is improperly allowing a group of employees — referred to as the “PP 9645 Brain Trust” — to process their applications, the couples said in a Monday court filing. The State Department is wrongly designating the processing of visa application waivers to...

