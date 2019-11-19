Houston Firms Can't Cancel Dueling Bail Bond Barratry Suits

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- In a lawsuit that pits competing Houston law firms against each other — with one alleging the rival improperly solicited clients, and the other alleging the competitor perpetrated a "fraud on the court" in bringing those claims — a Texas appellate court declined Tuesday to bring an end to any of the claims. The First Court of Appeals issued a 62-page opinion wading into the lawsuit where Kubosh Bail Bonding and Kubosh Law Office and Gregory Sullo of Sullo & Sullo LLP had filed competing motions to dismiss the claims. Another attorney involved in the case, Brian Zimmerman, who represents the clients...

