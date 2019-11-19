3 Firms Vie For Lead In Investors' Slack Direct Listing Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:35 PM EST) -- Three firms have thrown their hats into the ring to lead an investors' suit in California federal court against messaging platform Slack alleging the company failed to warn shareholders of the impact its generous service credit policy would have on its bottom line should service outages occur. On Monday, Bragar Eagel & Squire PC submitted a lead plaintiff motion on behalf of shareholder Fiyyaz Pirani, Levi & Korsinsky LLP filed one for Rohail Khan, and the Rosen Law Firm PA presented one on behalf of Michael Greer. Tyler Dennee, the investor who launched the suit on Sept. 19 and who is...

