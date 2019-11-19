Total E&P Wants 5th Circuit to Toss $21.6M Jury Verdict

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- Total E&P USA Inc. asked the Fifth Circuit to toss a $21.6 million jury verdict against the oil and gas company and order a new trial, arguing a Texas federal judge ruled on an issue that should have been a question for the jury. Total argued in a Monday brief that U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore wrongly ruled before trial that the company was liable for government-ordered oil well abandonment work in the Gulf of Mexico instead of letting the jury decide. The company said its operating agreements with Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc. — which performed the abandonment work — ...

