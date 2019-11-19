Fla. Bills Would Legalize Sports Betting Under State Lottery

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Florida state senator has introduced legislation that would legalize sports betting in the Sunshine State after a landmark Supreme Court decision struck down long-standing federal restrictions on the practice last year. Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes, who represents the St. Petersburg and Clearwater areas across the bay from Tampa, proposed a package of three bills on Monday that would allow Florida’s Department of Lottery to hand out licenses that would entitle their owners to operate sports betting businesses. The licenses would be handed out via a lottery system, and each one would cost its eventual owner $100,000. After receiving licenses,...

