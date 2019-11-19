California Pumps Brakes On New Fracking Permits

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- California on Tuesday paused the approval of permits for new fracking wells in a step to achieve its goals of becoming carbon-neutral by 2045 and reducing oil production in the state. The California Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said pending fracking permit applications will be reviewed by third-party scientists during the freeze, and that the entire approval process will be reviewed by the state Department of Finance’s Office of State Audits and Evaluations. In addition to the freeze on permits for new fracking wells, DOGGR said it intends to strengthen public safety and health rules around...

