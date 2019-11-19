DC Says DoorDash Misled Consumers About Tips For 2 Years

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia lodged a suit against DoorDash in state court Tuesday, claiming that the food delivery service misled customers by using their tips to subsidize the amount the company paid to workers. According to the complaint, consumers’ tips rarely had an impact on the actual amount a “Dasher,” or food delivery driver, would receive under a pay model that was used by DoorDash Inc. between July 2017 and September 2019. Instead, the tips were used to offset the payment the company had to make to ensure the worker received the amount they were guaranteed when they decided to take on a delivery job, the complaint...

