Urine Maker Owes $900K In Atty Fees After Loss In IP Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- Synthetic urine producer Dr. Greens Inc. must pay nearly $900,000 in attorney fees on top of $3 million in damages and interest already awarded following a jury verdict earlier this year that found the fake pee maker willfully infringed a rival's patent, a California judge has ordered. U.S. District Judge John A. Houston said Monday that it became clear over the course of the case that Dr. Greens had engaged in "a pattern of gamesmanship to obtain an unfair advantage in the litigation." "The record is replete with many pretrial disputes between the parties involving Dr. Greens' charging decisions and delay and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS