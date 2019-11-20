Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HP's $176M Antitrust Trial Win Should Be Nixed, Quanta Says

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- Facing a $176 million price-fixing verdict after a trial against Hewlett-Packard Co., optical disc drive maker Quanta Storage urged a Texas federal court Tuesday not to triple the verdict and, in fact, to reverse it altogether and grant Quanta a new trial.

After a jury found in October that Taiwan-based Quanta Storage Inc. and Quanta Storage America Inc. intentionally participated in a massive scheme to fix the price of optical disc drives, Quanta filed two motions Tuesday: one to reverse the verdict and one to rebut the request by HP — now known as HP Inc. — for a multiplication of...

