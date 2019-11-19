Pa. Justices Won't Hear Jehovah's Witness's Med Mal Appeal

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal of a defense verdict in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed against a Philadelphia hospital on behalf of a Jehovah's Witness who died after repeatedly refusing to accept a blood transfusion. In rejecting the appeal, the justices left standing a ruling out of the state’s Superior Court rejecting arguments from the estate of Terri Seels-Davila that it was improperly denied a chance to present expert testimony about purported flaws in the Hahnemann Hospital’s so-called “bloodless medicine” program. The high court did not comment on the case in its one-page order rejecting...

