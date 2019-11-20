Judge Facing Ouster Tells NJ Justices To 'Do The Right Thing'

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge has implored the State Supreme Court to “do the right thing” and reject an ethics panel’s recommendation to oust her over her purported failure to notify police about her then-fugitive boyfriend’s whereabouts, saying her removal would be unduly harsh and unconstitutional. Having defeated related criminal charges, Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady on Saturday urged the justices to dismiss a presentment from the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct recommending her ouster for allegedly keeping the Woodbridge Township Police Department in the dark about Jason Prontnicki when he was wanted for armed robbery. “This court must...

