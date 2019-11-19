PG&E Says Private Ownership Saves It From Wildfire Liability

Law360, San Francisco (November 19, 2019, 10:07 PM EST) -- Facing billions of dollars in wildfire liability, Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge in San Francisco on Tuesday to find that it's not on the hook under the state's inverse condemnation doctrine because it's investor-owned rather than a public entity. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali heard oral arguments on whether the state constitution's doctrine of inverse condemnation places wildfire liability on an investor-owned utility regardless of whether negligence is proven. PG&E attorney Kevin Orsini of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP argued that California's wildfire inverse condemnation doctrine does not apply to the utility and only applies to true...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS