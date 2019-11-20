Korean FTC Prepping Sanctions For Search Engine Co.

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:53 PM EST) -- South Korea’s antitrust watchdog is getting ready to bring penalties against the country’s largest search engine after finding that Naver Corp. violated antitrust laws by preferring its own platforms in its search results, according to reports. The country’s Fair Trade Commission told Korean news outlets that it had sent its findings to Naver and would finalize penalties after the company responds to the report. Placing vendors that use Naver’s payment tool or online shopping platform at the top of search results without marking them as advertisements could be a violation of Korea’s fair trade laws, the agency told Yonhap News....

