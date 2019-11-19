Gov't Settles Tribal Hospital Birth Injury Suit For $7.5M

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- The federal government has agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve a suit accusing a tribal hospital of causing a newborn’s brain damage and other injuries, according to documents filed Tuesday in Oklahoma federal court. Parents Shelby Wilkett Carshall and Jacob Carshall had alleged that the Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center in 2015 failed to perform the proper tests and negligently administered a labor-inducing drug, among other allegations, which caused their baby to suffer brain damage and seizures that resulted in significant developmental delays. The Carshalls said that a result of the hospital's negligence, their son “will likely never walk, talk, eat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS