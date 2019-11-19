NY Ride-Hailing Co. Files For Ch. 11, Shuts Down Operations

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- New York-based ride-hailing company Juno USA LP filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday, less than 24 hours after it shut down its operations and blamed new, burdensome regulations imposed by New York City for its financial troubles. In a first-day declaration from Chief Restructuring Officer Melissa S. Kibler, the company said it had grown from its 2016 inception to have over 50,000 drivers in and around New York City, largely due to its generous driver commission practices. According to Kibler, Juno charged drivers a 10 percent commission, allowing them to keep 90 percent of the fares they earned along with 100...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS