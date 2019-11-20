Ex-Duane Morris Atty Angles For Toss Of Fisherman's Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 11:32 AM EST) -- A former Duane Morris intellectual property partner told a California federal court that it should dismiss a suit against him because both he and the former client accusing him of malpractice reside in California, meaning the court has no jurisdiction. Paul Li, who is currently a partner at Taylor English Duma LLP, said that he had already informed Gerard Robert Wetle that he lived in California, not Georgia as was asserted in the complaint, but that Wetle had refused to voluntarily dismiss his suit. Wetle is accusing Li of taking advantage of him and ultimately cutting him out of his own...

