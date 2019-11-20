Radiology Board Gets Antitrust Suit Zapped

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed an antitrust suit against the American Board of Radiology, holding that the organization didn’t illegally tie its initial board certification for radiology physicians to a continuous certification program because the two are simply one “multi-stage process” in which tying claims are impossible. Radiologist Sadhish K. Siva’s complaint was based largely on a tying claim, under which an antitrust violator conditions the sale of one product or service over which it has market power on a separate offering. But in eliminating its lifetime certification, which is on top of state-level licensing requirements, and creating a maintenance...

