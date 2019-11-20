9th Circ. Will Let Calif. ESA Suit Move Forward In Fed. Court

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit overturned a lower court and will let an Endangered Species Act claim brought by a recreation advocacy group proceed against California state officials, deciding that a related matter the group brought in state court didn't stand in the way of the federal suit. The panel analyzed a trio of doctrines that might have kept the suit out of federal court while Friends of Oceano Dunes proceeded with a similar challenge against dust control plans in state court. The panel said Tuesday the federal suit brought a unique claim that should be allowed to move forward. FOD, a group...

