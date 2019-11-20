Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Door Maker Wins Another $7M In Long-Running Antitrust War

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- Door part manufacturer Steves and Sons Inc. has secured an additional $7 million in damages against industry supplier Jeld-Wen Inc. for overcharges Steves said it was forced to pay Jeld-Wen despite last year's $185 million antitrust verdict against the supplier.

Steves lobbied for the extra payout in May, arguing that despite the multimillion-dollar verdict handed down against Jeld-Wen in February 2018 — in which a jury found the supplier violated antitrust law by acquiring a competing supplier and overcharging Steves for parts — Jeld-Wen hadn't made any changes to what it was charging Steves.

