Door Maker Wins Another $7M In Long-Running Antitrust War

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- Door part manufacturer Steves and Sons Inc. has secured an additional $7 million in damages against industry supplier Jeld-Wen Inc. for overcharges Steves said it was forced to pay Jeld-Wen despite last year's $185 million antitrust verdict against the supplier. Steves lobbied for the extra payout in May, arguing that despite the multimillion-dollar verdict handed down against Jeld-Wen in February 2018 — in which a jury found the supplier violated antitrust law by acquiring a competing supplier and overcharging Steves for parts — Jeld-Wen hadn't made any changes to what it was charging Steves. While both parties put forward their own calculations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS