Sports Betting Contracts Are Securities, SEC Tells Court

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a Nevada federal court that investment contracts two felons issued when soliciting funds for an alleged $30 million sports betting scheme are considered securities, urging the court not to dismiss claims that the felons stole the collected funds for their own use. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday, the SEC slammed arguments by John F. Thomas and Thomas Becker that the agency had no jurisdiction over their enterprise, in which they took money from investors with the promise of using the funds for “low risk” sports bets, but instead used the money to...

