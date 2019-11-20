Hologic Inks $205M Sale Of ‘Underperforming’ Med Tech Co.

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- Hologic detailed plans Wednesday to sell its "underperforming" medical aesthetics company Cynosure for $205 million to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, in a deal steered by Wachtell and Debevoise. Cynosure will be bought by CD&R-managed funds from the Massachusetts-based women's health company, which purchased the medical technology company in a deal valued at $1.65 billion in 2017. Hologic, which is advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said the company has fallen short of expectations. "Since we acquired Cynosure in 2017, it has significantly underperformed our expectations," Steve MacMillan, Hologic's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in the...

