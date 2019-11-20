Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Ingredients Not So ‘Simple,’ Buyers Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:46 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers is taking Conagra Brands Inc. to California federal court, claiming the company deceived them by advertising Swiss Miss hot chocolate as having “simple” ingredients like cocoa while it actually uses heavily processed, alkalized cocoa. In a complaint filed Friday, named plaintiff Mishari Aleisa told the court that when he bought Swiss Miss Simply Cocoa Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix in August, he believed based on the labeling that it contained cocoa in its simplest form. But he later found out the cocoa had been alkalized, which means the chocolate is soaked in a solution made from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS