Fed. Circ. Urged To Rethink Facebook Award In Ad Tech Case

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- A company that accused Facebook of infringing its patent for targeted ad technology is urging the full Federal Circuit to reconsider an order forcing the company to cough up a portion of Facebook’s litigation costs in the patent suit, saying the social media giant was not the “prevailing party” in the case. In a petition for rehearing filed Tuesday, B.E. Technology LLC asked the appeals court to take another look at the panel’s precedential opinion last month affirming a lower court’s decision to award Facebook just over $4,400 in costs in connection with B.E.’s lawsuit, which was dismissed as moot after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS