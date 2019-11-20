Moog Lands $400M Lockheed Contract For F-35 Fighter Work

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- Lockheed Martin awarded motion control product manufacturer Moog a roughly $400 million contract to work on F-35 systems for the next three years, Moog said Wednesday. Moog Inc. will manufacture actuation systems for the fifth-generation version of the aircraft, known as the F-35 Lightning II 5th Generation fighter, according to the announcement. The primary flight control actuation systems help control the flight surfaces of the aircraft, such as the flaps on the wings and the folding mechanism on the tips of the wings. Moog designs and manufactures motion control solutions for a range of products, including aircraft, medical equipment, industrial machinery...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS