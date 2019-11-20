Ex-Baltimore Mayor Used Kids' Books To Commit Fraud: DOJ

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:49 PM EST) -- Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Elizabeth Pugh has been hit with fraud charges stemming from an alleged scheme to use her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to defraud consumers, Baltimore schools and taxpayers, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Maryland federal court. Pugh, 69, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit federal wire fraud and tax evasion and to defraud the United States. She is expected to surrender to U.S. marshals ahead of a hearing set for Nov. 21, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Also unsealed Wednesday was the guilty plea of a former Baltimore city employee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS