Trump's Year-End Agenda Targets Exec Visas, Asylum Rules

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 10:55 PM EST) -- The Trump administration plans to enact sweeping policies before year's end that could make it harder for immigrants to qualify for asylum and for corporations to hire and retain foreign-born employees. The administration released its biannual unified regulatory agenda on Wednesday, giving immigrant advocates and stakeholders a glimpse of proposals and policy changes that are coming down the pipeline, with a number of policies projected to be released in November and December. "I think the big picture is, they're trying to implement as many immigration regulations as possible prior to the 2020 election, so that they will lock into place a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS