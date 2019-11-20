DOD Deputy Talks Up Progress Made After Second Audit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- New issues discovered during the U.S. Department of Defense's second ever financial audit were a sign that the process was working as intended, helping to move the DOD closer to a "clean" audit result, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said Wednesday. In its fiscal year 2019 audit, released Nov. 15, the DOD said it had closed out more than 550, or 23%, of the issues it had uncovered during its 2018 audit. At the same time, however, the 2019 report listed 1,300 new issues that need to be resolved. But those problems "were always there," not newly created but only newly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS