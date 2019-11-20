Dallas Mall Sued Over Fatal 'Joyrider' Parking Garage Crash

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- A well-known shopping center in Dallas was sued Wednesday in Texas court for allegedly failing to prevent a deadly March car crash linked to “joyriding” in the mall’s parking garage, which killed a Chinese businessman and severely injured his friend. The surviving victim and relatives of both the men sued the companies behind Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, as well as the driver who allegedly caused the crash, claiming the mall had contributed to the fatal incident by permitting unsafe driving in a garage connecting to the Nordstrom department store. An animation provided by plaintiffs' counsel shows a reconstruction of the fatal...

