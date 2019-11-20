State Dept. Approves $5.27B In Sales To Morocco, India

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 2:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a $4.25 billion sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Morocco and a $1.02 billion sale of up to 13 MK-45 naval guns to India, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Wednesday. The Foreign Military Sale, or FMS, deal with Morocco covers more than 30 Apache helicopters, as well as a number of other related equipment, including engines, night vision sensors, missiles, GPS systems, rocket launchers and spare parts, the DSCA said. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS