GOP Lawmaker's Bill Would Let States Offer Work Visas

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- A Republican lawmaker from Utah has proposed legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would allow states to offer their own work visa programs. Rep. John Curtis' bill, known as the State Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act of 2019, would create a state-sponsored immigration program that would allow the issuance of three-year work visas based on states' individual economic needs. The bill would also let states work together to share workers for interstate businesses, such as in the agricultural and tourism sectors. "I am excited to take another step towards fixing our broken immigration system by empowering states with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS