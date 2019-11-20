Fed. Circ. Won't Lift Attorney's USPTO Suspension

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office was within its rights to ban a Canadian attorney who had his Pennsylvania license suspended three times, practiced without a license in Massachusetts and submitted documents to the USPTO during one of the suspensions, the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. The agency's decision to suspend Louis Piccone for three years "was not arbitrary, capricious or an abuse of discretion," the Federal Circuit said in a nonprecedential opinion. The Ontario-based attorney, admitted to the Pennsylvania bar, registered to practice before the USPTO in 1997. He was suspended in Pennsylvania in 2011 and 2013 for not complying with...

