PR Law Firm Execs Can't Arbitrate Bankruptcy Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge has rejected an attempt by the former directors of a bankrupt law firm to move mismanagement claims against them into arbitration, saying the arbitration clause in the firm bylaws can’t stop the Chapter 7 trustee from taking her claims to court. U.S. District Judge William Young said the arbitration clause cited by the former directors and officers of Fiddler González & Rodríguez applies to disputes over the meaning of the corporation's governing documents, not the financial misconduct claims being made by trustee Noreen Wiscovitch-Rentas. “The dispute between the trustee and the D&O defendants turns entirely on...

