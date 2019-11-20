Buyers Chide Endo's Claim That Class Too Small For Cert. Bid

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- Direct purchasers who claim they overpaid for pain reliever Opana ER have asked an Illinois federal court to ignore Endo Pharmaceuticals' argument that their proposed class is too small to be certified, asserting that federal courts routinely approve classes of fewer than 40, including in similar antitrust disputes. Thirty-six buyers, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and several unions, said in a filing Tuesday that there's "no magic number of class members needed to satisfy" the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure and that litigating individually is impracticable. The buyers argued that class members are geographically dispersed and many of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS