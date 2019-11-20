NBC Sports Group Buys Skadden-Led Golf Software Co.

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- NBC Sports Group said Wednesday it has acquired Skadden-led EZLinks Golf, a PGA Tour-affiliated company that provides operations and marketing software and services to the golf industry. The move aims to bolster NBC Sports' existing golf-related brands with EZLinks' experience in working with independent golf courses as well as resorts, municipalities and private clubs. Among EZLinks' assets is TeeOff, an online tee time marketplace for golfers, which NBC Sports said will complement its existing GOLFNOW program, which helps golfers find courses that fit their needs, and GOLFPASS, a membership program granting perks to golfers. "Like GOLFNOW, EZLinks has been committed to maintaining...

