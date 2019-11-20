Orgs Say Trump's Ban On Uninsured Immigrants Is Overstep

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:39 PM EST) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association and immigration advocacy groups urged an Oregon federal judge to continue temporarily blocking the Trump administration's move to ban uninsured immigrants from entering the U.S., saying the order exceeds the president's executive power. The groups, who filed their proposed class action last month, argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump's proclamation prohibiting immigrants who don't have insurance and can't obtain insurance within 30 days of arrival from entering the U.S. is an attempt to "rewrite" immigration laws and encroaches on the will of Congress. Trump can't use an executive proclamation to overstep Congress to enact his immigration ban, the groups said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS