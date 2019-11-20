Air Force Planning IP Rights Changes To Keep Up With Foes

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force’s legal chief on Wednesday indicated pending changes to the way it handles intellectual property rights, saying it can “no longer afford” to allow contractors to keep a consistently strong grip on IP amid increasing competition from Russia and China. As Russia and China increasingly challenge the U.S.’ position as the world’s top military power, the Air Force is looking at a number of ways to try to stay ahead, including developing new technologies and encouraging innovation, Air Force General Counsel Thomas Ayres said in an op-ed, originally published in Defense News. That includes more flexibility in how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS