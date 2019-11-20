Pa. High Court Told To Suspend Sandusky Prosecutor

Law360, Harrisburg (November 20, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- A representative from the agency tasked with disciplining Pennsylvania attorneys leveled withering criticism against the lead prosecutor in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case as she urged the state's highest court on Wednesday to suspend him from the bar over purported violations of attorney-client privilege during the investigation. Andrea Kittredge, an attorney with the state's Office of Disciplinary Counsel, told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices during oral arguments in Harrisburg that former prosecutor Frank Fina had failed to get requisite approval from a judge before questioning Penn State University's general counsel about her communications with three top school administrators who were...

