Disclosure, Transparency Regs Headline DOL Benefits Agenda

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's benefits division has added several items to its most recent to-do list, telling stakeholders Wednesday that it hopes to push out rules giving employers more leeway to deliver benefits information online and requiring health insurers to tell workers how much they'll owe for treatment before they receive it. The first rule could save employers millions by making online disclosures the default method of sharing retirement plan information. The second could benefit workers by requiring employee health plans to publicize treatment costs. The DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration deemed the rules a priority Wednesday by placing them...

