GM Hits Fiat Chrysler With RICO Suit Over UAW Bribes

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:09 PM EST) -- General Motors alleged in a Michigan federal racketeering suit Wednesday that Fiat Chrysler's bribery scandal involving former United Auto Workers officials undercut contract negotiations for years and blew back on General Motors. General Motors told a Michigan federal court Wednesday that Fiat Chrysler’s bribery scandal involving former UAW officials has caused GM substantial damages. (AP) General Motors LLC accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its U.S. affiliate of a yearslong pattern of corruption that Fiat Chrysler used to undermine the integrity of the collective bargaining process and cause GM substantial damages. “This lawsuit is intended to hold FCA accountable for the harm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS