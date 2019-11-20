Zimmer Must Face Pa. Woman's Faulty Hip Implant Claims

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has reversed the dismissal of a suit against Zimmer US Inc. over a woman's allegedly defective hip implant, saying it's up to a jury to decide whether she filed her claims too late. In the split opinion published Wednesday, the appeals panel revived Marilyn Adams’ suit alleging she was harmed by a Zimmer hip implant, which was tossed on the grounds that she missed the two-year statute of limitations by a matter of days. There are factual issues that a jury must decide about when Adams discovered it was the implant causing her pain, the panel said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS