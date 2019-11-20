Trade Panel Clears Path For Chinese Wire, Cable Duties

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- Aluminum wire and cable imported from China will face new duties ranging up to 165% after the U.S. International Trade Commission found Wednesday that the imports have injured U.S. companies that make the same products. The U.S. Department of Commerce outlined the duties against Chinese aluminum wire and cable last month after finding that the goods were unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government and sold in the U.S. at artificially low prices. But it was up to the ITC to decide whether the imports were actually responsible for the U.S. industry's hardships. "As a result of the USITC's affirmative determinations, Commerce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS