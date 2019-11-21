CIT Backs Steep Duty For Noncooperative Chinese Co.

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has approved a three-digit anti-dumping duty on a Chinese steel rod producer, even though one of the company's customers said it should have been given a lower rate. In a decision Wednesday, CIT Judge Jane A. Restani said the U.S. Department of Commerce was correct in assigning a 206% duty to Chinese producer Gem-Year Industrial Co. Ltd., pointing to the company's failure to cooperate with the investigation. Hubbell Power Systems Inc., a U.S. importer of Gem-Year products, had argued for reducing the duty. But Judge Restani disagreed, saying that although Gem-Year had shared a large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS