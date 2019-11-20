Calif. Health Group's $9.5M Wage Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave the final go-ahead Wednesday to a $9.5 million deal ending a suit alleging a Golden State health care system routinely made a class of more than 6,500 employees perform off-the-clock work without regular and overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken said lead plaintiff Karen Martinez's deal with John Muir Health is "is fair, reasonable and adequate in all respects." The deal includes a $15,000 service award for Martinez and about $2.4 million in fees and costs for her attorneys with Thierman Buck LLP. The deal ends a two-year-old class action accusing the Northern California health...

