Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Health Group's $9.5M Wage Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave the final go-ahead Wednesday to a $9.5 million deal ending a suit alleging a Golden State health care system routinely made a class of more than 6,500 employees perform off-the-clock work without regular and overtime pay.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken said lead plaintiff Karen Martinez's deal with John Muir Health is "is fair, reasonable and adequate in all respects." The deal includes a $15,000 service award for Martinez and about $2.4 million in fees and costs for her attorneys with Thierman Buck LLP.

The deal ends a two-year-old class action accusing the Northern California health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®