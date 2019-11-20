TPG Co. Drops $71.3M On Atlanta-Area Business Park

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- A company owned by TPG Real Estate has purchased a 981,720-square-foot industrial and business park in Georgia from Sperry Equities for $71.25 million, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Sperry’s broker Jones Lang LaSalle. TPG Real Estate Partners company Dogwood Industrial Properties purchased the 18-building Gwinnett Park, which is located at 4405 International Blvd. in Norcross, 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. The buildings at Gwinnett Park were constructed over the course of more than two decades, between 1973 and 1997, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said in its announcement on Wednesday. The complex is located half a mile southwest of Interstate...

