NJ Municipal Judge Reprimanded For 'Demeaning' Emails

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has reprimanded a municipal judge cited by ethics authorities for "demeaning" emails she sent to a prosecutor on New Year's Eve 2016, stopping short of harsher discipline that had been recommended by a judicial ethics panel. In an order filed Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it "determined that a public reprimand is the appropriate sanction" for Camden Municipal Judge Christine Jones-Tucker's "unethical conduct" relating to emails sent to a former assistant prosecutor over trial scheduling issues. In June, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct recommended the high court take the more serious disciplinary action of censuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS