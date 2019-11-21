Comcast, SC County Reach Deal Over Uncollected 911 Fees

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 6:07 PM EST) -- After reaching a deal with Comcast, a South Carolina county agreed Wednesday to drop the company from a suit accusing several telecom companies of stiffing the county by undercharging business customers for 911 fees used to fund emergency call centers. Comcast Corp. became the latest telecom company to cut a deal with Charleston County, South Carolina, and leave the suit, although details of the settlement were not available in Wednesday's one-page motion to dismiss. Charleston County initially filed suit in 2017 against Comcast, AT&T, Time Warner and several smaller companies for failing to collect a monthly 50-cent fee on each line...

